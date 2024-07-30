WinPart by CFAO now distributes Motul lubricant In Nigeria

Lubricant motor oil

By Theodore Opara

Motul, a globally acclaimed leader in the production of high-performance lubricants and automotive fluids, has formally announced a strategic partnership with WinPart by CFAO, a distinguished multi-brand spare parts and lubricant distributor in Nigeria.

This collaboration is set to significantly enhance the availability and accessibility of Motul’s premium lubricants to retailers, workshop owners, fleet maintenance companies, motorbike enthusiasts, among others.

The partnership between Motul and WinPart by CFAO marks a significant step forward in Nigeria’s automotive industry. Leveraging WinPart by CFAO’s extensive distribution network and commitment to customer service, this alliance ensures that Motul’s high-quality lubricants are more readily available to a broader audience, making it easier for consumers and businesses to access the products they need for optimal performance.

Both Motul and WinPart by CFAO says they are committed to maintaining the highest standards of quality, so customers can trust that they are purchasing genuine Motul products that meet stringent industry standards.

“We are thrilled to join forces with WinPart by CFAO,” said Olivier De Pennart, Motul’s General Manager for North, West, and Central Africa.

“This partnership aligns perfectly with our goal of making top-tier lubricants and automotive fluids more accessible to our customers. We are confident that WinPart by CFAO’s expertise and extensive network will help us achieve this aim.”

Mohamed Taleb, General Manager, WinPart by CFAO, added, “We are excited to offer Motul’s exceptional products to our customers. This collaboration enhances our ability to provide high-quality solutions and reinforces our commitment to customer satisfaction.

“Together, we are set to deliver unparalleled performance and reliability to the automotive market in Nigeria.”

Motul is a globally recognised company specialising in the formulation, production, and distribution of high-tech engine lubricants. With over 171 years of history, Motul is synonymous with innovation and quality in the automotive industry, providing superior performance and protection for engines (two-wheelers, cars, and other vehicles), as well as for the industry through its Motul Tech entity.

WinPart by CFAO is a leading multi-brand spare parts and lubricants distributor in Nigeria, offering a comprehensive range of products to meet the diverse needs of the automotive sector. Known for its dedication to quality and customer service, WinPart by CFAO is committed to supporting the automotive aftermarket with reliable and efficient solutions.