WIMBIZ partners with Nigerian High Commission in UK to expand trade

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

As part of efforts to open up more opportunities for women-Led enterprises, Women in Management, Business and Public Service (WIMBIZ) has said it will continue to champion female leadership representation and inclusive economic growth in Nigeria and across the African continent.

This was disclosed at the second edition of WIMBIZ annual London Conference, when WIMBIZ paid a courtesy visit to the Nigerian High Commission in the United Kingdom.

The delegation, headed by the Chairman of the Board of Trustees, Bisi Adeyemi; alongside other members including WIMBIZ’s executive director, Omowunmi Akingbohungbe; Co-Founder, Bola Adesola; Board Trustee, Aishah Ahmad; Chair of the London Conference Planning Group, Rabi Isma; Vice Chair of the London Conference Planning Group, Caroline Popoola among others.

During the visit, WIMBIZ underscored the importance of women’s leadership and economic inclusion as a key driver for sustainable growth. The organization expressed its intent to partner with the Commission in promoting female leadership and facilitating market access and trade opportunities between Nigeria and the UK

Accordingly, the chairman, Bisi Adeyemi emphasized the organization’s commitment to highlighting Nigerian entrepreneurs and working closely with the High Commission through its various export support initiatives.

Her words: “Our robust network of female-led businesses across various sectors is strategically positioned to capitalize on international trade opportunities between Nigeria and the UK to foster prosperity in both nations.”

She further advocated for increased representation of women on international corporate boards, stating, “We have a substantial pool of qualified and board-ready women for organizations looking to diversify their governance teams.”

In his reaction, the Nigerian High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, represented by its Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Bello Jaye, gave his support for women’s inclusion.

He stated, “The Nigerian High Commission is committed to supporting Nigerians and promoting beneficial programs. We are eager to facilitate investments and trade between Nigeria and the United Kingdom and are open to collaborating with your organization and its members”.

Bello Jaye praised WIMBIZ for its two-decade-long dedication to advancing women’s issues.

He highlighted the High Commission’s keen interest in collaborating with WIMBIZ, including hosting a sensitization forum for WIMBIZ associates. “This forum aims to increase awareness of recent UK trade initiatives and explore strategies for expanding their businesses internationally”, he said.