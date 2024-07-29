Wigwe University Registrar dies in Abuja hospital

By Luminous Jannamike

The Registrar of Wigwe University, Ms. Ulonna Inyama, has died under mysterious circumstances in Abuja, sparking concerns about medical negligence and hospital safety.

According to a family source, Ms. Inyama died due to complications from fibroid surgery and a wrong blood transfusion.

The source revealed that she was initially admitted to a hospital in Abuja for fibroid treatment but suffered a fatal reaction after receiving the wrong blood type.

“She died of loss of blood due to fibroid complications under mysterious circumstances. We were told that wrong blood transfusion led to her death.

“When her condition worsened due to complications, she was referred to another hospital, where she passed on,” the source told Vanguard on Monday in Abuja.

The incident has raised questions about the quality of medical care and safety protocols in Nigerian hospitals. The family has demanded an investigation into the circumstances surrounding Ms. Inyama’s death.

Ms. Inyama’s death comes just months after the tragic loss of Wigwe University’s founder, Herbert Wigwe, who died in a helicopter crash in California, USA, along with his wife and son.

The university community is still reeling from the loss of its founder and now faces another devastating blow with the loss of its Registrar.