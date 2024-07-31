Why we hosted leadership summit for SUG leaders in Lagos — NESSACTION

By Elizabeth Osayande

The Executive Director, NESSACTION, Amb. Eniola Cole has said that empowering leaders of the student union government, SUG, in Lagos State was aimed at making them positive change agents in today’s world. Speaking at an orientation workshop hosted by the leading nonprofit organization dedicated to fostering youth leadership and civic engagement recently, Cole noted the importance of nurturing young leaders.

According to her: “The orientation workshop is part of NESSACTION’s broader commitment to fostering a culture of active citizenship and participatory governance among Nigeria’s youth. By investing in the development of young leaders, NESSACTION aims to create a ripple effect that will lead to stronger, more resilient communities across Lagos and beyond.”

Cole added that: “Our youth are not just the leaders of tomorrow; they are the leaders of today. Through this mentorship program, we aim to empower student leaders with the knowledge, skills, and networks they need to become agents of change in their communities.”

The workshop featured one-on-one mentorship sessions with established leaders and interactive workshops covering topics such as effective communication, advocacy, ethical leadership, and conflict resolution. The event also marked the official launch of “Leadership in Action: A Mentorship Guide for Young Changemakers,” a comprehensive resource developed by NESSACTION in partnership with the Nigeria Civil Society Situation Room and supported by the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO).

Guests and mentors at the event included the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Ajayi Obasa represented, the Chairman of the House Committee on Trainings, Establishments, Pensions and Public Service, Hon. Oladele Ajayi, the Chairman of Inter-party Advisory Council, IPAC Lagos State Chapter, Mrs. Temilola Akinola, the Deputy Chairman of IPAC, Dr. Muhydeen Adeola Jokomba, the Vice Chairman of Surulere Local Government Area, Prince Adewale Dosunmu and more.

The workshop provided an opportunity for student leaders to engage with experienced mentors, including established politicians, civil society activists, and industry experts, who provided invaluable insights into effective leadership practices and civic responsibility.