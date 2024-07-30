Why Nigerians should reconsider protest  – YGC

By Dickson Omobola

A Diaspora-based Yoruba socio-cultural organization, Yoruba Global Council, YGC, has urged Nigerians to halt the planned nationwide protest, tagged “EndBadGovernment,” scheduled to commence on August 1, 2024.

The YGC stated this after its monthly virtual meeting where over 60 members from Europe, North America, Africa and Asia were well represented.

In a statement by its General-Secretary and Director, Mobilization and Public Engagement, Prince Segun Akanni and Otunba Tunji Akinyele, the YGC stated that while peaceful protest is a civic and constitutional right and a tool for citizens to demand better governance, the impending protest may disrupt government activities at a delicate time.

The statement reads: “In the light of this, YGC is appealing to Nigerians and those preparing for the protest to grant the government more time to enact changes and strive towards making Nigeria great again.

“The group reminds Nigerians of the adverse effects of protests, particularly recalling the events during the “EndSars” protest. They highlighted how some unscrupulous elements exploited the situation to loot personal properties and vandalize government properties, such as burning down BRT buses in Lagos and vandalization of many government infrastructures across the country. To prevent a recurrence of such events, YGC urges Nigerians to reconsider their proposed protest.

“While protest is a constitutional right, it should remain peaceful. “Initiating conflict is easy, but managing its aftermath is challenging. We cite the ongoing situation in Kenya as an example where initial peaceful demonstrations escalated into violence, leading to appeals for government intervention to restore normalcy.

“We respectfully call Nigerians to embrace dialogue, and encourage the government to engage the stakeholders, such as traditional leaders, religious leaders, political leaders and eminent personalities for a robust discussion to end the ongoing hardships faced by Nigerian. Development can only thrive in a peaceful environment, let us all be united and collectively tackle the prevailing economic hardship confronting Nigeria.

“More efforts must be made and more measures should be taken to improve the current situation of Nigerians. We believe that President Tinubu is committed to the ongoing reforms and should be supported by all well-meaning Nigerians, both at home and in diaspora.

“YGC advises the government of President Bola Tinubu to prioritize policies that positively impact the masses. They commended Tinubu’s bold steps over decision to fight for the financial autonomy of local governments in the country and urged him to allow INEC to conduct local government elections instead of state governments.

“In conclusion, YGC calls for faith in the current administration, reminding citizens that Rome was not built in a day and that the system has deteriorated significantly. They urged Nigerians to give President Tinubu more time to implement changes, emphasizing that current hardships are global and not unique to Nigeria. The group appealed for patience and non-violence, encouraging citizens not to be swayed by external influences.”