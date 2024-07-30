Why I take to inspiring youths in tech space – Williams

Mosope Williams, a seasoned professional in the tech industry, has disclosed why she deploys her passion into inspiring and mentoring young people to pursue careers in technology.

In a media statement recently, she highlighted her remarkable trajectory which spans from being a Management Information Systems graduate to a tech mentor and currently a PhD candidate.

Through her mentorship program, Techspired, Mosope explained that she’s dedicated to bridging the gap in tech education and providing opportunities for young people to thrive in the tech industry.

“My vision really is to inspire and empower the next generation of tech leaders, this is with a view to paying it forward through my work.” She added.

Williams explained that her journey into the tech world began at a young age, influenced by her aunt, a computer scientist.

“I have a Bachelor of Science in Management Information Systems from Covenant University and later pursued an MBA with a concentration in Information Systems from Morgan State University.

Her academic background and self-taught skills in programming languages, data analytics, machine learning, and AI have made her a respected figure in the tech industry.

Today, Mosope is a sought-after speaker, sharing her knowledge and experiences at prominent conferences.

She is also committed to mentoring and guiding young people through her Techspired program, which offers a comprehensive curriculum to help participants identify their unique interests, create skills roadmaps, and achieve their goals.

Mosope’s passion for continuous learning and personal growth drives her ongoing pursuit of a PhD in Innovation with a focus on artificial intelligence.

Her research focuses on the ethical implications of AI and how it can be harnessed responsibly to solve complex societal issues.

As a multifaceted individual with diverse interests, Mosope enjoys learning to play the piano, exploring new cuisines, and spending time with her loved ones. Her faith and family are essential to her, and she remains committed to her values and beliefs.

Mosope’s story serves as an inspiration to young people, especially young black women, demonstrating that success in the tech industry is attainable despite challenges.