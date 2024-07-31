We’ll treat any protester wielding weapon as criminal – NSCDC

Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Plateau Command, says it will treat any anyone wielding a weapon as a criminal during the planned nationwide protest.

NSCDC Commandant in the state, Mr Alexander Barunde, stated this while addressing officers and men of the command on Wednesday in Jos.

Barunde, who expressed the rights of citizens to protest against government policies, however, called on the organisers to not to give room for mischief makers to unleash anarchy on the society.

He warned that anyone caught hiding under the protest to loot or destroy critical national and private assets would not be spared.

”I’m calling on the organisers of the planned protest not to create a restive situation or give room for mischief makers to unleash anarchy on the society.

”It must be violence-free and the protesters must eschew every negative tendency to create anarchy; there is room for dialogue with government over every concern.

”Any protester wielding weapon of any kind will be treated as a criminal element with different motive; such a person will be arrested and decisively dealt with in accordance with the law.

”Every law abiding and patriotic citizen of Plateau should have the interest of the state in dealing with the protest and the uncertainties associated with it,” he said.

Barunde, however, charged officers and men of the corps to respect the rule of law, adhere to ethical standard and observe human dignity while engaging the protesters