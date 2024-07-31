Vulnerable Plateau community sensitized on dangers of human trafficking

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos – The Plateau State Gender and Equal Opportunities Commission, GEOC, has raised concern over the rising cases of human trafficking in the State and asked that perpetrators of violence including trafficking be held accountable and prosecuted to mitigate the prevalence of the menace.

This is as the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons, NAPTIP, in Plateau State urged parents to assist government and non-governmental organizations to stem the tide of trafficking in the State.

These were some of the submissions on Tuesday when the 2024 World Day Against Trafficking with the theme: “Leave No Child Behind in the Fight Against Human Trafficking” was marked in Jos, the State capital.

Addressing the members of the Jenta Adamu community, Jos North local government area, about the dangers of trafficking, NAPTIP’s Assistant Director of Intelligence, Theresa Magaji disclosed that the situation in the State is pathetic, within the year, over 100 trafficked persons have been repatriated to the State.

She said, “We are here to sensitize the people in this community about the ills of human trafficking so that they will not claim ignorance if they traffic their children out for child labour. From January to date, more than 100 persons have been repatriated from Libya, Mali, Ghana, Lagos etc. Plateau has become so endemic, a very pathetic situation…”

The State Chairperson of GEOC, Olivia Dazyam added that there is an urgent need for comprehensive action to tackle the situation and protect the vulnerable groups from exploitation and trafficking.

Her words, “To effectively combat this scourge, concerted efforts are needed at the international and national levels. Ending trafficking in person and child protection is everyone’s business.

“In recent times, Plateau State has been in the news for high cases of trafficking. The Commissioner of Women Affairs, the Gender Commission, and NAPTIP have carried out major interventions in this regard, to recover a lot of Plateau children from illegal homes and orphanages…”

However, the Permanent Secretary of the State Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development, Alex Anlong appealed to mothers to take care of their children and not allow the excuse of poverty to make them send their children to where they are exploited so they cannot be the real leaders of tomorrow.

A mother, Beatrice Ishaya agreed that cases of child trafficking are on the increase due to greed and poverty and appreciated the sensitization saying the community will cooperate with other stakeholders to curb the menace.