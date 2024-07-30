Uzodimma asks Southern traditional rulers to reach Northern monarchs to unite Nigeria

Gov Uzodimma

…As Ooni of Ife emerges as chairman of Southern Nigeria Traditional Rulers Council

By Chinonso Alozie

Owerri – The Imo state Governor Hope Uzodimma on Tuesday called on the Southern Nigeria traditional rulers council from the seventeen states of the region to reach out to the Northern counterparts to unite Nigeria.

Uzodimma spoke at the inauguration of the Southern Nigeria Traditional rulers council in Owerri, as inaugurated by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who was represented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, George Akume.

The inauguration saw the Oni of Ife, Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi as the Chairman of the Southern Nigeria Traditional Rulers Council, while the co-chairmen, Obi of Obinugwu, HRH Eze Cletus Illomuanya and HRM king Jaja of Opopo, Dandeson Douglas Jaja.

According to Uzodimma, “Finally, let me use the opportunity of this important occasion to urge you to do all at your behest to reconcile your differences and love one another genuinely. In the same vein, i charge you to reach out to your counterparts in the northern part of the country and forge a lasting national unity for the peace, progress, and development of the country. This is a task that you, as royal fathers, must accomplish. Nigeria needs your fatherly wisdom to navigate through the storms posed by etthnic and religious differences.

“Once again, let me express my immense appreciation to all of you who agreed to set up this Council. Please do not allow it to be a failed project. My brother governors and I will give you the much-needed support to ensure that this Council unites the people of the South while working for the peace and progress of our country, Nigeria.”

Among the dignitaries that attended the event include the Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni, Governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun, as well as members of the National Assembly members.