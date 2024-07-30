Unilorin VC congratulates Yusuf Ali on OAU Award of Excellence

By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

The Vice Chancellor of the University of Ilorin, Prof. Wahab Olasupo Egbewole, SAN, has congratulated the Principal Partner of Ghalib Chambers, Prof. Yusuf Olaolu Ali, SAN, on the Award of Excellence in Research Practice conferred on him by the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) today Tuesday.

Describing the prestigious award as “well-deserved”, Prof. Egbewole said he was not surprised, “considering Prof. Ali’s trajectory of excellence in legal practice, academic erudition and unmatchable community service”.

According to a statement issued by the University Director of Corporate Affairs, Mr Kunle Akogun, the Vice Chancellor said that “Prof. Ali’s selection for the prestigious Award is a testament to his exceptional contributions to knowledge-based accomplishments, both nationally and globally, and especially his life-touching contributions to OAU as a distinguished alumnus.”

Beyond OAU, Prof. Egbewole noted that,” Prof. Ali is a household name in several universities across the country where his outstanding impacts in the advancement of law and legal practices, as well as campus infrastructural facelifts and philanthropic outreaches to indigent students are very clear for all to see.”

The Vice Chancellor in the statement specifically recounted Prof. Ali’s numerous interventions at the University of Ilorin where he has been a pro-bono adjunct lecturer in the Faculty of Law for decades.

“His life-touching interventions at the University of Ilorin also include the donation of several buildings including student hostels, and lecture halls for the use of our students, as well as other financial and material donations to some of our Faculties, Centres, and Units”, Prof. Egbewole said.

The Vice Chancellor expressed profound pride in Prof. Ali’s life-touching achievements and wished him greater successes in his life endeavours.