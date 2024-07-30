UI offers lifeline to candidates who scored low in 2024 UTME

By Laolu Elijah, Ibadan

The University of Ibadan has come to the rescue of thousands of candidates who could not sit for the 2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) through its open distance e-learning offers.

This was disclosed by the Director of the Distance Learning Centre, Prof. Babatunde Omobowale, when speaking with newsmen in Ibadan.

The erudite professor also added that candidates who scored below the cut-off mark of 200 or less could also catch in on the opportunity offered by the Premier University.

He said the centre, which will be officially open on September 2, offers a flexible, open, online, and seamless blended learning experience that allows learners to join live lectures in real-time and have authentic learning experiences from home, office, on the go or anywhere they are.

He stated that UI is committed to making quality education accessible to all, saying UI ODeL is very affordable and has flexible payment schemes, with students paying only N50,000 to register and partake in all course activities while paying the balance before the exams.

He said, “Those who scored below 200 in JAMB UTME or did not sit for the UTME can also take advantage of this opportunity, and enrol in any of the university undergraduate programmes in ODeL mode, including BSc Computer Science, BSc Economics, BSc Sociology, BSc Psychology, BSc Political Science, BA Communications and Language Arts, Bachelor of Social Work, and Bachelor of Nursing Science, among others.

“The University also welcomes learners seeking inter-university transfers into its ODeL programmes, following its extant rules. Such students only need to forward their letter of interest and current transcripts in NUC-accredited programmes from their current university whether private or public university.