Turji’s Video: Northern groups allege complicity, flay attack on Matawalle

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Zamfara State chapter of the Northern Awareness Network (NAN) and the Northern Stakeholders Consultative Forum (NSCF) have flayed the emboldened action of Kachallah Bello Turji, a notorious bandit leader, and condemned attempts to tarnish the image of the Minister of State for Defence, Muhammad Bello Matawalle.

A video clip that went viral showed Turji accusing the Minister which NAN and NSCF condemned and alleged that it was inadvertently supported by Matawalle’s detractors.

Turji in the video made allegations against the current Minister of State for Defence, Matawalle which the northern groups described as unsubstantiated.

Samaila Kwali, the NAN state chairman, in a statement emphasized the intolerability of a government allowing criminal organizations to operate freely with brazen impunity:

“It is unacceptable for a government charged with the responsibility to protect the lives and properties of its citizens to allow such open displays of criminality.”

NAN therefore called on the authorities to immediately cease any actions that could be perceived as playing dubious political games at the expense of the lives of the citizens. Kwali stressed,

“From the interview with Turji, it is clear he was playing a script handed to him by certain desperate politicians in the state, aiming to discredit Matawalle by insinuating his connections with bandits. However, the ill-conceived scheme backfired.”

Turji’s inaccurate assertions during the interview, notably the unfounded claim that bandits still held significant influence ..more than a year after Matawalle had left office, not only backfired .. but also revealed the desperation and lack of credibility of some politicians.

The northern groups said throughout Matawalle’s tenure as governor, none of the headquarters of the 14 local government areas were ever infiltrated by bandits.

The groups recalled that recently,several local government headquarters and even the state capital have been invaded by bandits in just the first year.

They called on government and all relevant authorities to take decisive and effective measures to end the menace posed by Turji and his gang.

Spokesperson of the NSCF, Comrade Danjuma Paul said, the desperate attempts by forces of corruption now fighting back the system including sponsoring tailored interviews to shamefully twist the narratives using terror leaders like Bello Turji and other crime lords to fabricate unsubstantiated lies against Matawalle has been uncovered.

He said at the height of public suffering due to the Buhari government’s unpopular Naira redesign policy, three former governors—Bello Matawalle of Zamfara, Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna, and Yahaya Bello of Kogi—took decisive action to challenge the policy in court. “Their bold intervention played a key role in relieving the nation of its economic duress.”

The groups however, lamented that a cabal, in collaboration with certain individuals, was” orchestrating attacks against these former governors, el-Rufai has already been marginalised, while Yahaya Bello is being relentlessly pursued, leaving Matawalle as the last man standing.”

The groups called on the Governor to prioritize the safety and security of his constituents above all, stressing that the time for political maneuvering is over. “It is high time the government demonstrates its commitment to eradicating the threat posed by these killer gangs.”

The northern leaders further urged citizens, civil society organizations, and concerned stakeholders to demand accountability and swift action from government, insisting that the fight against banditry and crime requires a collective effort and begins with ensuring that no criminal feels invincible enough to challenge the authority of the state.