Tompolo’s stance against illegal oil bunkery, a rescue mission for our environment – ISM

Isoko Solidarity Movement, ISM, has said the Chairman of Tantita Security Services Limited, Chief Government Ekpemukpolo aka Tompolo stance against oil theft, pipelines vandalism was a giant strive and a mission to rescue the Niger Delta region from environmental pollution.

The group noted that Tompolo stance against oil theft, illegal oil bunkering has not only benefited the Federal Government but saved the farmlands, lakes, water bodies and the atmosphere of polution.

Coordinator, ISM, Stanley Umukoro and Secretary, Okeh Ofego in a statement, yesterday, in Warri, Delta State, lauded Tantita Security Services for engaging Isoko youths in the pipeline surveillance job.

According to them, “Tantita Security Services has provided employment opportunities for youths of Isoko extraction, it has taken many off the streets.

“We wish to commend Tantita Security Services for giving youths of Isoko nation slots to be fully engaged in securing pipelines and oil facilities in Delta State, thereby safeguarding the environment of pollution.

“Tompolo has shown tenacity of purpose in his fight against oil theft and illegal oil bunkering with Tantita having series of breakthroughs in recovering stolen crude oil and arrests, thereby boosting the nation’s revenue acrruable from crude oil.

“ISM is happy to identify with Tompolo and Tantita Security Services, they have restored confidence and brought peace to the Niger Delta thus giving operators a platform to carry out their duties without fear.”