By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

The Minister of Niger Delta Development, Abubakar Momoh, said on Wednesday that President Bola Tinubu’s footprint in the Niger Delta region will discourage youths from joining any national protests in the area.

The Minister also said that there is nobody in the country, including the president, who would say that protesting is a sin, but the consequences of the action may not be good for economic development.

Speaking to State House correspondents on the planned national protest over hunger and bad governance, Momoh said that the intervention of President Tinubu in the provision of infrastructure has been unprecedented.

According to him, “We are very lucky to have the person of President Ahmed Tinubu, who is deeply committed towards the overall development of the country, irrespective of the area.

“We know that a number of projects are going on in this country, projects that were never attempted by previous administrations despite the fact that there is lean resources in government now. I am surprised and I wonder if you see what is going on in this administration.

“And what we have observe is that it appears the majority of Nigerians, and particularly the youths, they not very much conversant with a number of programmes put in place to alleviate the suffering of the youths of this very country.

“And to start from my end in the Niger Delta Region, I think the President has done a lot for which I don’t think any person who is from the Niger Delta area will deem it necessary to come out and say he’s protesting against bad governance.

“The number of projects that have been executed in the South-South region and particularly the Niger Delta region within this one year cannot be compared with what has happened previously in the last four years. For instance, recently, you watched us on the screen commissioning projects in the Niger Delta area.”

He said there are quite a number of welfare programs that are ongoing in the region and that the ministry has embarked on empowerment and welfare programme for the first time in its history.

“Today a number of women and youths have benefited reasonably, and today too, Mr President has also graciously approved the release of funds to address the flooded area of the Niger Delta and also palliatives for the people of the Niger Delta.

“In addition to what he has done for the state government, you are aware that a number of relief materials have been sent through various state governors to the people of Nigeria,” he said.

Continuing, Engr. Momoh said, “On the issue of protest, I don’t think there is anybody, including the President of this country, who would think protesting is a sin, but what we are saying is that in the name of protest, do not come and cause mayhem or destroy the properties of innocent citizens; do not come and cause mayhem because the freedom you have to protest has a limit. You do not have freedom to protest and cause destruction.

“So the youths, the country is your own, the future is your own. If you destroy what you will live upon in the future, then it becomes a serious problems

“I will appeal to the youth of this country to take advantage of the numerous youth programmes initiated by this government, take advantage of them.”