TETFund laments varsities monthly N400m electricity bill

TETFund

…To convene meeting with stakeholders over alternative power sources

…NANS backs out of protest

By Joseph Erunke

The Tertiary Education Trust Fund, TETFund, has lamented the high electricity bill the nation’s tertiary institutions, especially universities, were getting from power generating companies, even when power was rationed for only four hours per day.

Consequently, the Fund said it would soon convene a meeting with stakeholders on the need for alternative power sources on school campuses.

Speaking at a meeting with a delegation of the National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS, led by the National President, Comrade Lucky Emonefe, in Abuja yesterday, the Executive Secretary of TETFund, Arc. Sonny Echono, while noting that some universities were getting betweenN300 million and N400 million bill for electricity in one month, wondered how they were expected to cope in such situation.

He disclosed that TETFund has commenced conversations and held a meeting with officials of the ministry of power to find a way to address the issue of power supply in tertiary schools.

“It’s going to be one of the major issues we are going to look at when we call our major stakeholders’ meeting of all heads of schools. We have to put our heads together to see how we need to have alternative sources of power that will reduce the burden.“

“As I speak, some universities are getting N300 million, N400 million bill for electricity in one month. How can they cope? Some are even rationing; they have power for only four hours a day,” he said.

His meeting with the students’ body was necessitated by the planned protest over hardship in the country.

He charged Nigerian students to watch out in all campuses and protect school infrastructure by ensuring that hoodlums did not infiltrate the campuses to cause havoc during the protest.

He reeled out series of interventions in infrastructure targeted at ensuring conducive learning environment for students across all tertiary institutions, which must be protected.

He said: “I am enjoining you today to please be on the watch out in all your campuses. All our TETFund assets, all the buildings that taxpayers money has been used to provide. Not only should you ensure that you protect them, please nobody should go and destroy them.

”Let us not give chances to these hoodlums who will take advantage of your legitimate demands to cause havoc. “

Echono, who stressed the need to ensure a stable academic calendar, said when President Bola Tinubu was told about frequent disruptions in the academic calendar, he gave specific instructions to the minister that ”one of your first expectations is for us to have harmony in the sector, so we can have a predictable academic calendar that our students will go to school and know when they will graduate and ensure that is kept.

“We are also pleased that this same president gave a charge to us at TETFund that we must do everything possible to improve the learning experience of our students, the quality of education we are getting and improve your welfare on campus.”

Echono, therefore, disclosed that the fund has commenced the construction of 36 modern hostel facilities in tertiary institutions in 2024 and had been given the directive by the president to increase them to 72 in 2025.

“This year, we are doing about 36 of them and are at various stages; many of them have fulfilled procurement circle. Others are being done through PPP. I was there to launch the one in Akwa Ibom and I have been informed that three others are ready to commence.

“But the good news is that Mr President has directed that we intensify this. So, instead of doing 36, next year we’ll be doing 72,” he said.

On his part, the National President of NANS, Emonefe, noted that the leadership of NANS has resolved not to go on a national protest, having realized that most of the interventions the students were enjoying were not got through protests.

“We didn’t get them through protest and we believe that through dialogue, we can achieve more. The student loan, we didn’t get it through protest.

“If we protest, we would not get results, things will be destroyed, our academic calendar will be obstructed, and we’ll spend more years in school, we don’t want that.

“We want to set up a committee to ensure that those who want to use our students and mobilize them in our campuses are monitored. Those who want to infiltrate our campuses, we are not going to accept, they cannot use us,” the NANS president said.