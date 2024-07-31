Staying afloat in turbulent economy demands strategic planning – Oborevwori

Governor Sheriff Oborevwori address the press after voting in Osubi

… Swears in new commissioners

By Ochuko Akuopha

ASABA – GOVERNOR Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State, Wednesday, said that staying afloat in a turbulent economy demands mental rigour, strategic planning, and creative execution of policies and programmes.

Oborevwori who stated this at Asaba, the State capital while swearing in new Commissioners and six Special Advisers, noted that the “times we live in call for creativity and innovation on the part of those of us who have been entrusted with leadership.”

Those sworn in as members of the State Executive Council, were Val Areyinka as Commissioner for Agriculture and Natural Resources; Peter Okagbare Uviejitobor, Oil and Gas; Harry Thankgod Trakiriowei, Youth Development; Ebikeme Clark, Directorate of Riverine Infrastructure Development; Sunday Tataobuzogwu , Energy and Smart Ijeoma Ufoh, Technical Education.

Sworn in as Special Advisers were

George Oyefia , Agriculture and Natural Resources; Mr. Johnbull Edema, Bureau for Special Duties and Government House; Matthew Poko Opuoru, Environment; Ramsey Tega Onoyake, Youth Development; Toyin Orighomisan Agbolayah, Community Development

and Onajite Brown, Government Affairs

Congratulating the newly sworn-in Commissioners and Special Advisers, Oborevwori advised them to be creative and think outside the box.

He said: “As leaders you must be resourceful, encourage and welcome new ideas, and be ready to churn out innovative policies and programmes targeted at meeting the real needs and aspirations of our people. You must therefore, guard against nonchalant attitudes and hit the ground running.

“Acquaint yourself with and observe financial regulations. This administration places a high premium on fiscal discipline, probity, and accountability. Your conduct must align with these values. Many political appointees have gotten into trouble simply because they did not do this.

“It is not that they were corrupt or were intent on committing fraud but ignorance of the extant rules and regulations became their undoing. As we all know, ignorance is not an excuse in law. So, it is imperative that you educate yourself properly on financial rules and regulations to avoid running afoul of the law.

“Be good ambassadors of this administration. As Appointees of this government, you must be on guard at all times. Exercise discipline, discretion, and decorum in your utterances and actions. Remember that these have the potential to impact positively or negatively on this administration. I urge you to do everything within your power to build trust for the government and enhance unity amongst ethnic nationalities in the state.

“Be a team player. According to renowned author, John Maxwell, ‘Teamwork Makes the Dream Work’. Teamwork creates an atmosphere of trust, respect, understanding, commitment, and motivation. Our dream here is the MORE Agenda. It is not just a slogan, but a philosophy of governance that should be embraced and acted upon by all.

“The successful implementation of the policy priorities of the MORE Agenda requires the adoption of the seven C’s of teamwork, which are capability, cooperation, coordination, communication, cognition, coaching, and conditions. You must be intentional in your actions and utterances to foster understanding, build team effectiveness, and achieve lasting results.

“Finally, to the Commissioners, allow me repeat my earlier charge to your colleagues in this administration;

‘As Heads of Ministries, your personal example is the most powerful leadership tool you possess. You must be role models in punctuality, discipline, hard work, excellence, honesty, transparency, loyalty, and accountability. People will do what they see you do, not what you say. Hence, you must endeavour to match your words with actions.”

Responding on behalf of the appointees, the Commissioner for Agriculture and Natural Resources, Barr. Val Arenyeka, thanked Governor Oborevwori for finding them worthy to serve, assuring that they would uphold the highest standards in contributing their quota to the administration’s MORE Agenda.