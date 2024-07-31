Stanley Uzochukwu lauded over philanthropic works In S/East

The chief executive officer of Hardcore Biometrics Systems, Mr Nasa Anthony has lauded the chairman of Stanel Group, Dr Stanley Uzochukwu, over his philanthropic works in the southeast.

Anthony in a press statement signed by him and issued to journalists yesterday in Abuja, said Dr Uzochukwu has impacted many lives with his works.

He also congratulated him on his birthday anniversary and described him as a quintessential business icon and great investor.

He said many youths in the region have been inspired by the Stanel Group Chairman as he continues to advocate for peace and unity in the southeast region.