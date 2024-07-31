Stakeholders in Plateau, Sokoto, Kano make case for freedom of religion, belief

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos – Stakeholders in three northern States of Plateau, Sokoto, and Kano have reiterated the need for the freedom of religion and belief in Nigeria stressing that respect for one another’s faith would engender peace in communities.

The stakeholders including traditional leaders, religious leaders, security agencies, persons with disabilities, and youths spoke at the grassroots sensitization workshop held in Jos, Plateau State, tagged: “The Mechanism of Monitoring Freedom of Religion and Belief in Nigeria” and insisted that no citizens should be discriminated against based on religion.

The workshop was to, among other things, create a robust platform for dialogue, capacity building, and collaboration among stakeholders to ensure the protection and promotion of freedom of religion and belief in Nigeria as well as to enhance understanding of the mechanisms for monitoring freedom of religion and belief among key stakeholders.

Presenting a report on the survey on the freedom of religion and belief in Nigeria, the Project Coordinator, Hajia Halimat Oyedele noted, “The project is being implemented by the National Human Rights Commission of Nigeria, NHRC together with some implementing partners including The Kukah Centre; Nasrul-Lahi-il Fathi Society, NASFAT) with funding from the King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz International Centre for Interreligious and Intercultural Dialogue, KAICIID.”

She maintained, “The project is focused on selected Northern and Southern States of the country comprising two Muslim majority States and one Christian majority State in the North, and two Christian majority States and one Muslim majority State in the South.

“The specific States were selected based on the current level of interreligious intolerance and the reach and influence of the partnering organizations in the selected States. For this, the following States were selected: Northern region: – Sokoto, Kano, and Plateau States Southern region: – Edo, Ebonyi, and Osun States.

“The project foresees the creation of a sustainable and operational network aiming at monitoring and reporting violations to Freedom of Religion or Belief in the North and South of Nigeria by compiling violations from which policy recommendations can be extracted to be shared with relevant Government stakeholders/policymakers…”

She explained that “… the respect of freedom of religion and beliefs will increase the level of tolerance of the population and, hence, the possibility for peaceful coexistence between communities.”

Earlier in a welcome remark, Kurugh Bem, an Investigation Officer with the National Human Rights Commission, stated, “In a world where diversity is often seen as a source of division, we gather to affirm that our differences are a strength and that the freedom to hold and express our deepest convictions is a cornerstone of a just and peaceful society.”

He urged the participants to “embrace this opportunity to learn from one another, to grow in empathy and understanding, and to reaffirm our commitment to protecting and promoting freedom of religion and belief for all.”

However, the Plateau State Coordinator of the Project, Lawal Ishaq, that of Sokoto, Williams Dalogoet, and that of Kano State, Yusuf Jamiu stressed that what is being termed as religious conflicts are mostly politically motivated as some politicians are using religion against the people.

Meanwhile, there was a panel discussion as the panelists called for tolerance and citizens’ education on the need for peace and freedom of religion and beliefs. They pointed out the role of opinion moulders including religious leaders in fostering peace and peaceful coexistence among citizens.