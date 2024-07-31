Sporadic shootings rent air as gunmen run rampage in fresh attack on Imo community

By Emmanuel Iheaka

OWERRI – Staccato of gunshots rent the air close to noon of Wednesday in Owerri, capital of Imo State.

As the bullets rained simultaneously at various parts of the city, residents scampered for safety.

The gunshots were heard at Wetheral, Douglas, MCC, Okigwe, Aba roads; as well as Ikenegbu and Aladinma areas of the town.

The situation resulted in many businesses closing shop temporarily, as the pandemonium lasted.

Normalcy, however, returned after about 20 minutes of the shootings.

It was yet to be ascertained, as at the time of filing this report, if there was a casualty during the rain of bullets.

But the police in the state have vowed to apprehend those behind the shootings.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Henry Okoye, in a swift reaction, said security men had a shoot-out with the attackers.

“Our men had a shoot-out with hoodlums suspected to be members of the proscribed IPOB/ESN. Intensive operation is ongoing to restore back normalcy.

“We have deployed our men massively, in fact, the Commissioner of Police personally led the operation.

“We have made concerted efforts in synergy with other security agencies to make sure that we, as a matter of urgency, restore back normalcy in the state.

“I’m assuring the good people of Imo State that the hoodlums responsible for this senseless act of violence will all be arrested either dead or alive”, he submitted.

This is coming less than 48 hours after the attackers killed five policemen, no fewer than three civilians and burnt vehicles in various attacks in the state.