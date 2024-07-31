South East Governors’ Forum mourns Iwuanyanwu

The South East Governors’ Forum has expressed profound sorrow over the passing of Chief Engr. Dr. Emmanuel Chukwuemeka Iwuanyanwu, CFR, Ahaejiagamba Ndigbo, the esteemed President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide. Chief Iwuanyanwu passed away on Thursday, July 25, 2024.

In a statement signed by Senator Hope Uzodimma, the Governor of Imo State and Chairman of the South East Governors’ Forum, the region is described as being in deep mourning due to this significant loss.

Governor Uzodimma’s statement reads in full: “Chief Iwuanyanwu was an outstanding national leader who served Nigeria meritoriously in various capacities over the years. He was a bold, fearless, and courageous defender of the truth; an unapologetic protector of the unity, peace, and indivisibility of Nigeria.

The South East, Ndigbo, and indeed Nigeria at large, have lost a rare statesman, a dependable patriot, a philanthropist, an astute manager of human and material resources, a champion of justice, equity, fairness, and inclusiveness, and a resourceful business leader and entrepreneur who created jobs and employment for thousands of Nigerians.

We commiserate with the family of the deceased on this monumental loss, and pray God Almighty to grant Chief Iwuanyanwu’s gentle soul a peaceful repose.”