Son kills father with hoe; buries him inside well in Niger

By Wole Mosadomi-

Minna- A middle-aged man, Mizanmi Abubakar has been arrested by Niger State Police Command for killing his biological father with a hoe in Minna, the state capital.

The incident occurred in the Barkin-Sale area of Minna, the state capital last Sunday.

After the gruesome murder, the accused, age 29 years also severed the body of his late father and buried him in a shallow grave within their compound.

His late father, Abubakar Adawa was 65 years old.

The deceased had earlier been declared missing by members of his family and later headed to the Kpakungu Divisional Police area to register their complaint the Police swung into action immediately and eventually unravelled the misery surrounding the sudden disappearance of the deceased from the house.

Niger State Police Command has confirmed the incident.

Public Relations Officer,(PPRO) of the command, DSP Wasiu Abiodun said information was received

last Tuesday at about 10 am of one Abubakar Adawa 65yrs missing from his house in the Barkin-Sale area of Minna.

He said Police operatives attached to the Division led by the DPO visited the house and later invited one Mizanmil Abubakar 29yrs, son of the deceased and Aisha Abubakar, the mother for interrogation.

The PPRO said,”The whole compound was thoroughly searched and surprisingly, the severed body of the missing person was discovered buried in a shallow grave within the compound.

He said during interrogation by the Police, the suspect confessed that he used a hoe to hack his father down until he was lifeless.

“I killed my father because he had much hatred for me and I used a hoe to kill him and also severed his body into parts before he was hurriedly buried in a shallow grave within the compound,” the son of the deceased confessed to the Police.

DSP Abiodun said Preliminary investigation is ongoing at the Division and that the suspect will soon be transferred to SCID Minna for further investigation and diligent prosecution.