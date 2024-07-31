Smith urges Nigeria youths to shelve protest, be patient with Tinubu

Commends Tinubu over sale of crude oil to Dangote Refinery in naira

The Bounanawei, King of the Forest, HRM Dr. Amb Godday Smith, the Agadagba lll has appealed to Nigerian youths and organizers of the planned nationwide protests to shelve the demonstration and give President Bola Ahmed Tinubu more time.

Smith also charged Nigerians to understand that President Tinubu inherited a very bad economy, noting that the President has been doing everything possible to revamp the economy.

He said President Tinubu’s policies were already yielding positive results across all sectors, adding that Tinubu is really doing his best and committed to repositioning the country for greatness.

Bounanawei as fondly called, said the people of Niger Delta should show solidarity to President Tinubu by not participating in the ill-conceived protest.

He thanked President Tinubu for directing the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited NNPCL to sell crude oil to Dangote Refinery, saying it was a well-thought-out decision.

According to him, the Dangote Refinery will produce refined products for Nigerians and more jobs will be created.

The Ijaw leader pointed out that Niger Deltans will benefit more from the Dangote Refinery as people living in the riverine and Creeks would be free from scarcity of fuel.

“ The Niger Delta region will do everything possible to fight the oil cabal to stand still this time and are willing to give full support to Dangote. Also, I urge President Tinubu to expedite action to make Warri, Port Harcourt, and Kaduna refineries work at full capacities and fuel scarcity will forever be a thing of the past