SIM blockade: Mob vandalises telco’s office at Festac Town

A mob, on Monday, vandalized a section of mobile telephone network operator, MTN, property in Festac Town, Lagos.

Their actions, according to reports, were triggered after the network provider blocked their SIM cards yesterday.

In a video obtained by Vanguard, customers of MTN were seen protesting to register their displeasure over their SIM blockade.

A handful of youths were then spotted vandalizing a section of the MTN office in Festac Town.

Also, hundreds of customers of MTN in Osun State embarked on a protest around Dada Estate housing the service provider’s head office in the state.

Many of the protesters claimed to have arrived at the office at 6 a.m., with a view to unblocking their SIM cards which the network providers blocked due to NIN inconsistency.

The protesters also blocked the Osogbo-Iwo Road leading to the Oke-Fia area of the state capital, thereby disrupting traffic and creating gridlock in the area.

The customers, consisting of old men, women, pregnant women and others, including civil servants appeared visibly angry over the refusal to be attended to by the workers in the office.

Vanguard News