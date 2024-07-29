Sim blockade: Customers protest at MTN office, block road in Osun

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Hundreds of customers of MTN residents in Osun State on Monday morning embarked on protest around Dada estate, housing the service provider’s headoffice in the state.

Many of the protesters claimed to have arrived the office since 6am with a view to unblock their sim cards which the network providers have blocked to due to NIN inconsistency.

The protesters also blocked the Osogbo-Iwo road leading to Oke-Fia area of the state capital, thereby disrupting traffic and creating gridlock in the area.

The customers consisting of old men, women, pregnant women and others, including civil servants appeared visibly angry over refusal to be attended to by the workers in the office.

According to a residents of Dada estate, who was affected by the blockage, Ismail Ademola, thise beingvattended to as at 8am on Monday were customers who could not be cleared last week while those who came to clear their issues today (Monday) were not left unattended.

Another customer, Ifeoluwa Dayo, said, “I left my children at home since 7am in Ikirun, Ifelodun local government area of the state only to get here and he told that I should come back another day in this period of high transportation fare.

Security operatives, especially DSS officials were later called in to calm the raising tension and stationed at the office.

At another MTN partner office at Fakunle, Hundreds of customers were stranded there and were not attended to due to network glitch.

One of the customers, Bashir Olaoye told Vanguard that he has been visiting the office since last week Friday and had to come back Monday morning from Ede only to be told there is network glitch.

He added that he has previously linked his NIN with his mobile number and could not just understand why his line was blocked.

“Even the online portal made public for us to use to link NIN is not working and the service provider still has the audacity to block our lines. It is really frustrating”, he added.

A senior MTN staff told Vanguard that the customers’ disruptive activities slowed the process at the head office while the office connect centres across the state have been adequately supported to help customers link their NIN without having to visit the head office in Osogbo.