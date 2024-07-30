Shun hunger protest, Abia APC begs residents, hails Tinubu for signing SEDC bill into law

. Recalls suspended members

By Steve Oko

The Abia State chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has appealed to youths and residents of the state, to keep their distance from the planned nationwide protest against bad governance.

APC expressed concern that some unpatriotic fellows could hijack the protest and resort to destruction of public property, hence the appeal.

The party said that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, had started addressing some of the issues raised by the organizers of the nationwide protest.

This is as the party has hailed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for signing the South East Development Commission (SEDC) Bill into law, describing the feat as a milestone of the ruling national party.

APC in a communique after its Caucus/Stakeholders meeting held in Umuahia over the weekend, said the President had endeared himself to the zone by signing the Bill, which it noted, would fast-track development in the zone.

The communique jointly signed by the APC Chairman in the state, Dr Kingsley Ononogbu; and Secretary, Chief Chidi Avajah, also announced the lifting of suspension on all suspended members of the party.

It, however, directed all members who had instituted legal actions against the party to withdraw same and embrace peace.

The stakeholders, agreed to reconcile all aggrieved members of the party, and unite as one family to gain control of the state ahead of 2027.

It read in part:”We agreed that henceforth, Caucus members, Stakeholders, Leaders and indeed, members of the party in Abia State will work together to ensure a more inclusive, United and formidable APC.

“Members are enjoined to forgive one another, eschew bitterness, embrace team spirit and avoid distractions in order to focus on the goal of rebuilding our party from Pooling Units, Wards, LGAs, Senatorial Zones, to State. Stakeholders should be indeed Stakeholders of the party in truth and spirit.

“Caucus Stakeholders reviewed the cases of members of the party who were suspended in 2022 and 2023 and thereafter magnanimously lifted the suspensions. Caucus / Stakeholders further mandated all members who instituted cases in the court or police against the Party to withdraw same forthwith. “