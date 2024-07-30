Shelve protests, embrace dialogue, NBM urges youths

The President of Neo Black Movement (NBM) of Africa, Olorogun Ese Kakor, has called for discontinuation of the planned nation wide protests and urged the youths to engage federal government in dialogue to address critical issues that bothers on wellbeing of the citizenry, in order to secure commitments on its implementation.

He has also appealed to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to seek urgent ways of ameliorating the current hardship in the country by reviewing certain economic policies impeding on welfare of the masses and injecting more friendly policies that would quicken the economic recovery of his administration towards improving the living standards of the people.

Making the appeal for the termination of the protests in a statement made available to newsmen in Warri, yesterday, Olorogun Kakor, admitted that even though the grounds for protests are quite understandable, the youths must have to first explore all the avenue of dialogue with the federal government before embarking on such protests.

According to the statement; “It is no longer news that the harsh economic situation in Nigeria is biting hard on the people; hence, the need for President Tinubu to alleviate the suffering in the country through a well defined economic blueprint and roadmap”.

He also appealed to the President to consider a short term solution to the hardship while working on the long term answers to help mitigate the poverty and Inflation in the country.

He acknowledge that President Tinubu has only spent one year in office which is not enough to address all the issues bedeviling the country, he also noted that one year of governance is not enough for Nigerians to judge a president that met a crumbling Economy.

While noting that every nation in the world have their own economic challenges, especially regarding high inflation rates, he however urged President Tinubu to quickly address the issue of foodstuff hike and the hyper inflation situation that had contributed majorly to worsening the living standards of the people in the country.

He also called President Tinubu to Consider the plight of Nigerians by expediting actions in alleviating the hardship in the country by opening of the borders and reduction in custom duties to allow goods and services, provision of good roads to our farmlands, subsidizing on foodstuffs,education, health care and housing.

The Pan Africanist Organization solicits that the President should humbly role out immediate programs that could urgently help address hunger, sufferings, injustice, inequality, insecurity and unemployment in the country.

The Pan Africanist group also appealed to the President of Nigeria to be timely in intervening on the aforementioned issues raised by Nigerians in addressing the economic hardship.

The President of the Pan-African Organisation, however appealed passionately to Nigerians to shelve their planned August 1st Nationwide Protest against hike in price of foodstuffs and sufferings in the country, noting that the protest may be hijacked by hoodlums which will eventually turn into a riot.

He noted that; “No law enforcement agency will fold their hands and watch a protest turning into a riot.He also urged Nigerians to be patient and engage the nation’s President through dialogue”.

He noted that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is the only President Nigeria has at the moment and therefore needed the support of all Nigerians to move our economy to a greater height.

“Though Nigerians are going through sufferings and hardship owing to the recent fuel subsidy removal also faulted the removal of subsidy without policies to help cushion the effect of the removal”.

He noted that the government should have addressed the issue of hardship before removing the subsidy knowing fully well the economic hardship it will cause Nigerians.

“NBM of Africa wishes to appeal to Nigerians to give the Federal Government enough time to implement her economic policies that will alleviate the present hardship being experienced by the people.