Shelve planned protest for Nigeria’s peace, Barau begs Nigerian Youths

…says Tinubu is making genuine efforts to tackle the challenges the country is facing

By Henry Umoru, Abuja

The deputy president of the Senate, Senator Barau Jibrin, APC, Kano North, has appealed to the organisers of the planned nationwide protest to reconsider their decision and shelve the idea for the fragile peace in the country not to be disrupted.

Barau Jibrin, who is appealing to the promoters to put an end to the idea of protest, said that President Bola Tinubu is making genuine efforts to tackle challenges.

The promoters of the protest have scheduled a nationwide demonstration for Thursday, August 1.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ismail Mudashir, the Deputy President of the Senate, urged the promoters to give the government more time to implement lofty programmes and policies of the administration as captured in the Renewed Hope Agenda for the country’s socio-economic development.

Senator Barau Jibrin, the First Deputy Speaker of the ECOWAS Parliament, said that since the government was inaugurated on May 29, 2023, it has diligently worked hard to restore the country’s glory and return it to the path of progress and prosperity for the benefit of all.

He said, “As we all know, one year is not enough to address the challenges facing the country for decades. Various interventions have been rolled out, and more are being conceived by this administration. Short, medium, and long-term measures are being put in place to tackle the challenges that have been with us for decades.”

According to him, the signing of the North West and South East Development Commission bills into law by President Tinubu was one of the measures to address the challenges facing all parts of the country.

He drew the attention of the promoters of the protest about how what started as peaceful demonstrations in Syria, Yemen, Libya, and Sudan turned bloody and took the countries backward.

The Deputy President of the Senate said, “Against this backdrop, I urge everyone to reflect deeply on the problem and reconsider the idea of a protest. There is a risk that the protest could be hijacked.

“This is our country; we have no place to go other than the Federal Republic of Nigeria bequeathed to us by our forefathers. Exercise more patience and allow for more time. We will get it right. The efforts of the new government will yield the desired results, by the grace of God.”