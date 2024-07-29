Senator Uba’s death creates a big vacuum in Anambra politics — Ngige

By Victor AhiumaYoung

Former Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige has grieved over the death of the Senator representing Anambra South senatorial district, Ifeanyi Ubah.

According to Senator Ngige, sudden the death of Senator Ubah will create a big vacuum in the contemporary politics of Anambra State.

The former Governor of Anambra State spoke in a tribute to the late Senator from Maryland, the United States of America.

The former Minister of Labour and Employment lamented that Ubah added to the list of many of his old and young friends, and mentees who passed away within the past six weeks.

Ngige said, ” Yet again, I received the news of the death of Senator Ubah here in Maryland USA with great shock and grief. This death is one too many of the many old and young friends and mentees of mine who died within the past six weeks. They include Ferdinando Agu, Barrister Obi Igwedibia , Chief Ajulu Uzodike,Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu and now, Senator Ifeanyi Ubah.

“It is raining and pouring and as the Ibos ,will say to death, ‘Onwuzilulikenu’, meaning death go and rest, ‘Onwuemeliego’ (death has won), and ‘Onwubikonu’ (death please take it easy).

“The sudden death of Ifeanyi, no matter the complexity of his business and political relationships with his erstwhile associates, is a very big blow to the National Assembly, his Nnewi community, Anambra State and Nigeria in general, as well as some of us his family friend.”

He described Ubah as a big player in the Petroleum, Oil &Gas Industry and, a philanthropist and sports promoter, all on a national pedestal.

According to him, the transition of Ubah will create a huge void in the contemporary Anambra State politics which he joined some few years ago and remained an active player until his death.

Ngige said Ubah not being a bench warming Senator, his colleagues at the Senate would miss his very incisive and well researched contributions, especially on issues relating to Oil and Gas Resource management.

He extended his condolences to the family of Ubah of Otolo Nnewi and the Government and people of Anambra State, particularly the South senatorial district, for this great loss.

The former minister prayed God to grant the people the deceased left behind the fortitude to bear the loss and accept the soul of the departed in paradise.