Senator Manu hails former Taraba Gov, Ishaku @ 70

The Senator representing Taraba Central, Haruna Manu has hailed his former boss, former Governor of Taraba State, Darius Ishaku as he clocks 70.

In a congratulatory message he personally signed the former Taraba Deputy Governor, described Ishaku as a true Democrat and a perfect gentle man.

He said: ” My Excellency, I can never be in a hurry to forget all you taught me in politics which I remain indebted to you in my lifetime.

“As you celebrate your 70th birthday today may the Almighty God remain your pathfinder, engulf you with longevity laced with good health.

“We shall continue to celebrate you and the indelible footprints you left in Taraba as our amiable Governor.

“God will continue to bless you and your household my Excellency!