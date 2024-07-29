SCOAN empowers 3,000 youths on leadership roles

By Ebunoluwa Sessou & Damilola Akapo

The Synagogue Church of all Nations, SCOAN, has reiterated its commitment to empower more youths to take up leadership roles in different walks of life.

This was disclosed at the just concluded youth convention organized by the SCOAN headquarters recently.

The event which was witnessed by over 3000 youths across different spaces was themed, ‘Legacy of Purpose’, investing in a life that outlives us”, the convention also drew various experts from different professions to educate and inspire the youths for laudable lifestyles and greater heights.

The Senior Pastor, Evelyn Joshua, disclosed that the youths are the future leaders adding that it is dangerous not to properly guide the youths in the right paths of life that would engender impactful and purposeful life in the society.

According to her, “In an age when the youths are facing critical challenges including the miasma of distorted souls where the ethical, social and cultural foundations are being gradually destroyed

Admonishing the youths to open their hearts for the transformative and impactful benefits of the convention in the reshaping of their lives for impactful and enviable life in the society, Joshua warned that Nigerian youths must not be left in the vagaries and reckless life with the unhealthy social winds blowing across mankind in the world today like sheep without the shepherd.

In her reaction, the director of TBJoshua foundation, Sarah Joshua said the foundation was established to preserve the life and time of the great man of God on earth as well as invigorate and rejuvenate his legacies for a better humanity.

Adding that, through the foundation, 30 youths would be given scholarships and empowered financially with SMEs businesses.