Right activist, Temokun sues Aiyedatiwa, Ondo electoral body over LG polls

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

A lawyer and Human right activist, Tope Temokun, has dragged Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa to court over indefinite postponement of the local governments election in the state.

Recall that the state independent Electoral Commission, ODIEC, had recently announced the indefinite postponement of the council election which was earlier scheduled to be held in July, this year.

The election has been shifted thrice by the states electoral body.

On the latest postponement, the commission’s chairman, Joseph Aremo, said it was because no single political party complied with the guidelines of the proposed election, despite the issuance of guidelines for the election on schedule.

Temokun prayed the court to compel Ondo State Independent Electoral Commission(ODSIEC) to commence the election process of local council election immediately.

The suit had the state governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice Mr Kayode Ajulo as well as the ODIEC as the first, second and third defendants in the suit respectively.

In the originating summons, the lawyer claimed that the provisions of Sections 1(1), (2) and (3) and Section 7(1) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (As Amended) and Section 1(1) the Local Government Administration, Conduct of Local Government Election, and Allied Matters Law, CAP 87, VOL.2, Laws of Ondo State, 2006, are being violated by the first defendant’s act of “appointing and/or constituting and/or inaugurating transition committees to oversee the affairs of the LGAs in the state, which he said had deprived him of his right to vote in and have a democratically elected local government council in his local government area”.

Temokun prayed the court that “the first defendant’s act of appointing and/or constituting and/or inaugurating any person or persons or committee, be it caretaker or transition committee, or by whatever name so-called, other than democratically elected LCDAs to govern or administer or oversee the affairs of the LGAs in Ondo State is illegal and unconstitutional.”

He sought an order of the court to direct and/or to proceed to conduct LG elections in the state to put in place democratically elected Local government councils, “to govern or administer or oversee the affairs of the Local Government Areas in Ondo State, for the purpose of enforcing and giving effect to the orders of the Supreme Court.”

He said that the action of Governor Aiyedatiwa in appointing transition committees to run the affairs of local governments in the state runs contrary to the constitutional provision of the federation.

The lawyer said that by the action of the governor, he has been deprived of voting power to elect chairman and councillors for his local council area to manage the affairs of the council as ruled by the Supreme Court.

The applicant approached the court with 11 prayers seeking among others that court should declare that the first and second defendants “cannot defer compliance with the decision of the Supreme Court contained in the judgment in Suit No: SC/CV/343/2024-AG FEDERATION V. AG ABIA STATE & ORS delivered on the 11th day of July 2024, to a later or convenient day or date or time.”

He also prayed to the court for “an order of perpetual injunction restraining the first defendant ( Governor Aiyedatiwa) from further appointing and/or constituting and/or inaugurating any person or persons or committee, be it caretaker or transition committee, or by whatever name so-called, other than democratically elected LG councils, to govern or administer or oversee the affairs of the local government areas in Ondo State.”

Temokun’s application was supported with a 28-paragraph affidavit disposed to by the applicant.

No date has been fixed for the hearing of the matter.

Recall that the Supreme Court recently granted financial autonomy to the local governments in the country, declaring that it is unconstitutional for state governors to hold funds allocated for local government administrations.

The Apex court further declared that a state government has no power to appoint a caretaker committee and a local government council is only recognisable with a democratically elected government

However, governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has constituted transition committees for the newly created 33 Local Council Development Areas.

Recall that governor Aiyedatiwa’s action has been criticized by the human Rights Activist, Temokun and the opposition People’s Democratic Party in the state.

Temokun, said that the governors action ” is illegal and it is replacing of illegality with another illegality.

According to him “any other body, committee or whatever name so-called, constituted to oversee the affairs of the local governments, other than democratically elected body, is a nullity to the extent of its conflict with the clear provisions of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).

” Any other body, committee or whatever name so-called, constituted to oversee the affairs of the local governments, other than democratically elected body, is a caretaker committee in disguise, no other name and it has been notoriously condemned and rejected by the people and the court across state boundaries.

” Governor Aiyedatiwa owes the people many explanations on this new path of deliberate illegality he has chosen to toe and should address the people why he is building the new foundation of Ondo State government on a notorious illegality.

” He should tell the people if he had demanded explanations from the State Independent Electoral Commissions, ODIEC, why it is postponing elections into the local councils and he should tell us the answers he got.

“He should explain to the people of Ondo state if ODIECs postponement of election is not a charade, a scam and an arrangement to create a justification for this aberration.

Also, the opposition People’s Democratic Party in the state, has described the appointment of transition committee for the 33 LCDAs by the governor as a flagrant disrespect for the court verdict.

A statement by the party’s publicity secretary, Kennedy Peretei, said that “it is the height of lawlessness and impunity for Aiyedatiwa to appoint Committees for LCDAs that are non-existent in the eyes of the law.

“The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Ondo State Chapter wishes to advise the Governor to respect the laws of the land and stop embarrassing the people of the state with his actions that make us laughing stock in the comity of civilised people.