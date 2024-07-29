Reps Satomi hails N/E Youths, students over withdrawal from nationwide protest

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Member representing Jere Federal Constituency in Borno State and Chairman House Committee on Security and Intelligence at the national assembly, Hon. Ahmed Satomi has hailed members of the North East Youth Forum and Students’ Union Government (SUG) including their Executives from various institutions of learning including University of Maiduguri for opting out of the proposed nationwide protests.

This is coming barely 24 hours when National Union of Borno State Students (NUBOSS’) unanimously opted out from joining the protest after their weeklong activities and presentation of Awards/Dinner night to deserving personalities Including Hon. Satomi for their contribution to the development of education and sponsorship of many students.

Addressing the youth groups and student bodies during a crucial meeting with their Executives at Prime Lodge in Maiduguri which later followed by a press briefing, the Lawmaker said: ” As a former unionist, i felt excited to be in your midst today for constructive engagement and dialogue on a way forward.

“We are all not mindful of the economic challenges associated with hunger in the land, but it is only through dialogue that government under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu who is a listening leader would hear our cries and do the needful.

“While I commend all of you for taking a good decision to opt out of the protest, let me appeal that you should give Mr. President more time as he address most of your challenges.

“Mr. President has done a lot within his short time in office, but it is only a right thinking people can understand, I am very happy to see people of your calibre will come out enmasse and decide or took a decision not to join the so-called protests. This is what we have been anticipating far beyond this time. Nigeria is not Kenya, a diverse population of 250 million with about

“Tinubu inherited government with a lot of compounded problems, and you cannot go to a surgery in a hospital without feeling some pains after. What Mr. President is doing now is panel beating. He is facing the reality. For some of you that have opportune to travel to America, $1 is equivalent to N1,500, but you cannot get a common piece or bread with your $1 in America. And so, when you compare the purchasing power, Nigeria is still better of, as we can get a piece of bread at N500 or N1000.

“Yes it is hard time and difficult for us, especially students, in a country where 63% are poor and security is relatively not okay, but it requires all of us to come together just like this to pit heads together, dialogue and have a common goal as to how we collectively tackle these problems.

“As you are aware, Mr. President who is passionate about Education, he has since introduced Students’ Loan, and more of such support would be given by God grace. Thank you for taking a good decision and we are very proud to be associated with you. After spending about a week long consultations with your various institutions, where you took such a good decision to opt out from the protest, I promise you that your voices would be heard.” Satomi stated.

Earlier in the separate remarks, Chairman Joint Campus Council (JCC), North East Zone, Mohammed Shettima, North East Youth representative, Comrade Mamman Umar and the President of Students Union Government (SUG) University of Maiduguri, Comrade Hafis Mohammed Bello unanimously believed that with President Tinubu, there is going to light at the end of the tunnel.

While appreciating President Tinubu for introducing ‘Students Loans’, they however called on all their members and Nigerians to be law abiding, give more to the present administration time and engage in a constructive dialogue, rather than protest which will not auger well to the fragile security situation in the country.