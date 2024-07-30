Recruitment: Police/PSC agree on final merit list

By: Kingsley Omonobi

The Nigeria Police Force and the Police Service Commission have finally reached an agreement regarding the final merit list for the recruitment of police constables into the Nigeria Police Force.

A statement from police headquarters said, “Following extensive deliberations and collaboration, both the NPF and PSC have worked diligently to ensure that the recruitment process remains transparent, fair, and merit-based.

“Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, expressed satisfaction with the outcome.

“He stated that the agreement on the final merit list is a testament to the commitment of both the Nigeria Police Force and the Police Service Commission to work together in the best interest of the country.

“He also expressed confidence that the new recruits will contribute significantly to the mission of the Federal Government of Nigeria to create employment opportunities for Nigerian youths, boost internal security mechanisms, and maintain law and order.

“In light of this development, training for the newly recruited officers is scheduled to commence on Saturday, August 10th, 2024.

“The training program will be intensive, designed to equip the recruits with the necessary skills and knowledge to perform their duties effectively and uphold the core values of the Nigeria Police Force.

“In furtherance of the directive of the IGP, the trainees are to be schooled on modern policing ethics and principles, community policing strategies, ICT, artificial intelligence, human relations, attitudinal and behavioural change, etc.

“The Inspector General of Police extends gratitude to all stakeholders and the general public for their patience and support throughout this process.”