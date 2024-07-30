Raids in Lagos not targeted at youths planning to protest  – CP Fayoade

By Evelyn Usman

Contrary to fears that recent raids being carried out by operatives of Lagos State Police Command were targeted at youths planning to join the hunger protest, Lagos State Police boos, Adegoke Fayoade said, yesterday, that it was targeted at black spots and perceived criminal hideouts.

Vanguard gathered that in three days, 214 individuals were apprehended in separate raids carried out in Lagos Island and Alimosho.

A breakdown of the figure reveals that 90 suspects were arrested in various black spots in Lagos Island during a joint operation by operatives of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) and policemen attached to Area ‘A’ Lion Building, last Thursday, July 25,2024.

Additionally, 124 others were arrested by the Lagos State Task Force on Environmental and Special Offences Unit during a raid at a drug hub in Agbado-Oke-Odo Local Council Development Area, Alimosho, on July 27, as disclosed by the Commissioner for the Ministry of Environment and Water Resources on his X (social media platform).

Speaking exclusively with Vanguard, Fayoade, said the raids were also focused on centres where drugs were sold and smoked, adding that most recorded crimes in the state were connected to drug use.

According to him: “The raids, which began between 12 midnight and 3 am, are aimed at clearing black spots in the state. That is our resolve.”

Speaking on the planned protest, he assured that protesters would not only receive adequate security to prevent it from being hijacked but would be entertained as experienced during the endears protest before it was hijacked.

He said, “My advice to protesters is that since they have called it a peaceful protest and the law allows peaceful protest, they should make it very peaceful, we are ready to give them adequate security so that hoodlums don’t hijack it and make it violent. Protesters should expect surprises from us, in terms of giving them a very good statement. We want to let them know the Police are their friends.”

He urged Lagosians to go about their normal activities, assuring that the protest would not infringe on their movements and legal activities.