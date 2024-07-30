Racism scandal: Enzo Fernandez apologises to Chelsea teammates, returns to squad

Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez has issued an apology to his teammates upon joining the squad in the USA, following a racism controversy involving a social media post.

Fernandez had come under scrutiny after posting a video on Instagram that appeared to show him and his Argentina teammates engaging in a derogatory chant about the France national team during their Copa America celebrations.

The video led to accusations of “uninhibited racism,” with FIFA currently investigating the matter.

Chelsea centre-back Wesley Fofana criticised the video, labeling it as offensive.

Chelsea’s internal disciplinary process has now concluded, and Fernandez’s apology was accepted by his team.

The 23-year-old, who joined Chelsea in February 2023 for a British-record £106.8m from Benfica, has already resumed training with the squad in the USA.

In addition to his public and private apologies, Fernandez has committed to making a significant donation to an anti-discrimination charity, with Chelsea matching his contribution.

Fernandez’s apology follows an earlier public and private apology and marks his first opportunity to address his teammates in person.

Chelsea captain Reece James and French defender Axel Disasi have played key roles in facilitating consultations among the squad.

