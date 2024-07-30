PTAD pays N395.5b death benefit, gratuity to 238 next-of-kin, pensioners

The Executive Secretary PTAD Dr Chijioke Ejikeme at the commissioning of new office in ilorin on Tuesday

By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) has paid a total sum of ₦395,559,795.09 as death benefits and gratuity to 238 Next-of-Kin (NOK) of deceased pensioners and pensioners as of July 19, 2024.

The Executive Secretary of PTAD, Dr Chioma Ejikeme disclosed this during the commissioning of PTAD Kwara state office in Ilorin on Tuesday.

Ejikeme said that the payment became necessary because the directorate was determined to address all legitimate complaints of non-payment of gratuities to some pensioners and death benefits to the Next-of-Kin of deceased pensioners across all the pension departments.

The PTAD boss also said that she inaugurated a Directorate Wide Expanded NOK & Gratuity Project, in December 2023, following complaints from Next-of-Kin of deceased pensioners and some pensioners concerning non-payment of inherited liabilities.

Ejikeme, who said that the project was still ongoing, added that the rest of the NoK and Gratuity Benefit claims files are still undergoing prudent checks and validation.

She said,””Because as I often say, any money that is wrongly paid to a NOK beneficiary is like money put in the belly of the tiger, as it would be very difficult, if not impossible to recover.

“Nevertheless, it is worthy to note that PTAD is working tirelessly with the relevant stakeholders and respective High Courts of Justice across the Federation to ensure that the Letters of Administration in favour of the NOK are validated within the shortest time frame, and other related checks completed to enable the remaining beneficiaries receive their entitlements in the shortest possible time”.

Dr. Ejikeme also said that PTAD has opened 11 state offices across the Six geo-political zones of the country since inception in 2013, adding that Kwara State office being commissioned on Tuesday made it the 12th PTAD state office, in addition to the FCT Abuja Office (Headquarters).

“PTAD has offices in the following cities: Yola, Awka, Maiduguri, Ibadan, Benin, Enugu, Kaduna, Kano, Lagos, Sokoto, Yobe, and now, Ilorin.

She said that the aim of establishing the state offices in strategically-selected locations nationwide is to bring exceptional pension services closer to the doorstep of Defined Benefit Scheme pensioners that are being managed by PTAD as mandated in the Pension Reform Act 2014, Section 47 (2).

The PTAD Executive secretary also said that the agency has received 2024 Pension increment approved President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in fulfillment of the constitutional provision of Section 173 (3) providing for a 5 yearly topension increment for pensioners.

“This increment, which takes effect from the 1st of January, 2024, is quite historic as it is the first time that the Federal Government has proactively, promptly, and timeously implemented this constitutional provision. PTAD will be implementing this increment with commencement of the payment of the accrued arrears this August”.

She encouraged pensioners who are yet to confirm their aliveness through the “I Am Alive” Confirmation Solution to do so.

She said,”I continue to enjoin the Pension Union Executives here to assist the Directorate in spreading this information to their members. Our officers are also here and available to assist anyone who is having challenges confirming their aliveness. We have also come with a mobile team to visit infirm and bed-ridden pensioners to provide assistance with their confirmation.

“To our prospective new enrollees, the legacy pensioners from the Federal Mortgage Finance Limited and the Federal Mortgage Bank whom we are presently verifying, I say welcome to PTAD. I want to assure and reassure you of PTAD’scommitment to your

welfare.

“Finally, I would like to express our profound gratitude to the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his commitment to the welfare of our pensioners through the timely, prompt, continuous and uninterrupted release of funds for the payment of monthly pensions and the continued liquidation of inherited pension liabilities”.