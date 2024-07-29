PSN tasked police on improved surveillance of pharmacies in Lagos

By Chioma Obinna

Lagos pharmacists under the auspices of Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN), have urged the Commissioner of Police to provide improved surveillance of registered pharmacy facilities in the state as part of strategies to gurantee Good Pharmacy Practice (GPP).

PSN in a letter to the Commissioner of Police in Lagos State Police Command, recalled that over 20 pharmacists and others directly connected to pharmacy practice have been victims of armed robbery and kidnapping nationwide in recent times.

The letter jointly signed by Pharm. Babayemi Oyekunle, the chairman of the PSN in Lagos State and Pharm. Oluwatosin Adeyemi, the secretary of the association, urged the commissioner to facilitate an urgent dialogue with the leadership of the PSN (Lagos State Branch) and the Pharmacy Council of Nigeria (PCN) with a view to working out modalities to boost monitoring and control procedures in the State like it used to be in previous dispensations.

The Lagos PSN urged the Police to emulate the precedence put in place in the state by past Commissioners of Police like Assistant Inspector-General, Israel Ajao (Rtd.) and former Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Abubakar who held sway as Commissioners of Police in Lagos State.

“The laudable legacies left by these duo were that they deployed men directly from the State Headquarters to help enforce pharmacy and drug laws in Lagos State.

“This clamour for the support of the monitoring and control procedures of the PCN in those dispensations reduced the number of unregistered pharmacy premises which were in several hundreds of thousands as well as helped to extinguish the flames of unlawful activities of operators in the Open Drug Markets (ODMs) in Balogun and Oniwaya areas of Agege and Bale Street in Ajegunle area.”

The duo noted that improved monitoring and control will make it easy for the Police to consolidate its surveillance operations around registered pharmacy facilities in Lagos State as the number will be manageable.

They said the Ethics and Practice Committee of the PSN, Lagos State Branch has evaluated its options in the area of Community Pharmacies including limiting the operation hours not to go beyond 7.00 p.m. or patronising private security firms as collaborative players.

“These options will both be at great cost to consumers because it would mean that life-saving drugs will not be available after a closure at 7.00 p.m. or prices which are already high will further skyrocket to the peril of already disillusioned consumers of health who are already hard hit by prevalent prices if security costs are added to drug prices.”

They further admitted that these factors “compelled the leadership of the Lagos PSN to reject both options for now, pending when the Commissioner of Police gives us a position.”