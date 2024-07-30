Protest’s a way of proffering solutions, says HOMEF

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA- AS Nigerians are divisive about the planned protest, the Executive Director, Health for Mother Earth Foundation, Arc Nnimmo Bassey, Tuesday, asserted that protest remains a way of proffering solutions to long standing problems plaguing the development and progress of the country.

Bassey in an interview with Vanguard stated this while looking at issues that he described as pushing the people to the wall, hence making to hit the streets to let the government know what they dislike that should be addressed by the government, and he added that it is important for the government listen to them by being proactive to proffer the expected solutions.

He said: “I would say that there are many interesting issues regarding the planned protest. First of all, Nigerians have a right to protest, assemble, rally, stand for their right, and to complain when they need to complain.

“Protest is a way of proffering solutions because if nobody says no there cannot be any change. So saying a loud no or many people saying no helps policymakers pause and reflect on what they are doing and how they are doing.

“I would say the only unique thing about this is that the protest was announced such a long time in advance, it is very rare to find someone announcing a protest one month ahead of time. I cannot really understand why that was necessary but again that gives politicians enough time to understand there are reasons people are not happy, things are difficult in the country, there is financial squeeze, food is very expensive, and there is no argument that things have gone very bad.”

He spoke on the policies the government had announced and what solutions have come out of them, “In fact, some of the policy announcements that we hear make me wonder whether there is sufficient thinking behind them, and that is why we have seen quite a few policy somersaults.

“So having a protest I think is just an indication that people have been pushed to the wall, and the system should listen to the complaints and do something about them.”

On the possibility of averting the nationwide protest on August 1, he said, “When demands are being made and that if the demands are genuine, the government has a duty to meet the needs of the people, wherever the needs are not frivolous.

“So it is the duty of the government to meet the needs of the people and that is why they are in power, controlling the resources, instruments to provide the solutions. However, he counselled that, “Government has to learn to prioritize. I mean, take for example, most of the highways in the nation are in bad shape. I spent 12 hours recently from Port Harcourt Benin City, if I am going through that I don’t even want to that that you are making a superhighway from Calabar to Abuja, or a coastal highway from Lagos to Calabar, I want to see first of all what you are fixing and they are working. I want to hear that you’re building railways and you are making the movement of goods making sure they do not destroy what we have. I want to hear that we can now travel by sea from Calabar to Lagos, I want to go from Calabar by ferry to Lagos, not necessarily by a coastal highway.

“We need to find ways of stimulating local economies. The whole nation should be a zone of economic activities but when people don’t have the avenue to do things, then of course, they have to complain or they resort to self-help, the government would be complaining. Complaints are extremely essential, and every opportunity to hear the people’s cry government should grab it with two hands.”

On his message to Nigerians who want to participate in the protest, he said, “Every Nigerian young or old who wants to take part in any protest, either the one announced to start on Thursday or the one at any point in time, follow your conscience if you feel that you are right is in infringed, you feel you don’t find a space to express yourself or to engage yourself positively in the nation, economic situation, if you find that life has pushed you to the wall or deprived you of your right to life follow your conscience.”