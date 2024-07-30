Protest will worsen our woes, Youth Democracy Group tells Nigerians

A pro-democracy group, Nigeria Youth for Democracy has said embarking on protests at this period of uncertainty and tension occasioned by economic challenges in the country will further worsen the state of affairs.

To this end, the group is organising a round table to deliberate on steps to foster a robust economic prosperity and job creation with policy makers in government, the private sector as well as non-governmental organisations.

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday in Abuja, the Director General, Nigeria Youth for Democracy, Comr. Jeff Okoi, expressed concerned about the economic challenges with rising inflation resulting to hardship but maintained that protest was least desirable at this material time.

“We Nigeria Youth for Democracy wish to call upon all our executives and members across the 36 states of the federation, including the Federal Capital Territory and all well-meaning Nigerians, in this period of uncertainty and tension already built up by the intending nationwide protest, with the ride End Bad Governance and Hunger.

“As a repute organisation, we are not cut off from the current economic challenges in our nation, with the rising inflations thereby causing depression to Nigeria citizens.

“While we understand the frustrations and challenges facing our youths, we are convinced that destructive protests will only hinder the progress we all desire. Instead, we urge fellow youths to divert their protest and avail themselves to the Nigeria Youth for Democracy forthcoming 1st National Renewed Hope Youth Summit taking place on the 29th and 30th August in Abuja”.

According to Comr. Jeff Okoi, the summit will be a platform for youths to interact under the topical issues convene to foster a robust economic prosperity and job creation with policy makers in government, share ideas that proffer solutions to the current economic and security situation bedevilling our nation.

He maintained that the future of every nation depends on the cohesion of the youth on national matters where they should learn to approach national issues with sensitivity.

The group further commended the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for what it described as open and inclusive governance style, as well as his strategic policies aimed at revitalising the economy.

“We believe that His leadership is a step in the right direction towards achieving our nation’s full potential”, the group added.