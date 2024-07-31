Protest: Stop mobilising youths against Tinubu, Diri, group warns

A group, the Niger Delta New Face for Peace, NDNFFP, has warned those mobilising youths for the planned nation wide protest slated for Thursday to stop forthwith.

It alleged that a former minister’s action is against the interests of President Bola Tinubu and Governor Douye Diri.

The group, in a statement by the Chairman, Comrade Oghenevo Francis, in Asaba, Delta State, further alleged that the ex-minsters action was not in the interest of the Niger Delta region.

The group added that it got the information that the said former minister held several meetings with some youths at his Abuja residence recently, during which the youths were directed with incentives to go to their communities to mobilise others for the protest.

“As a responsible organisation fully committed to peace in the Niger Delta and Nigeria in general, we will vehemently oppose such a move as it is counterproductive to the peace and progress of the country,” they said.

“Tinubu is a democrat and will not engage in such underhand tactics to undermine our justice system to please the interest of any individual’s political agenda” the group stated.”

The group vowed to resist any protest in the Niger Delta orchestrated by the ex-minister and his political followers.

They therefore warned youths in the Niger Delta region not to allow themselves to be used as cannon fodders by any politicians in pursuit of their political agenda.