Protest: Shun violence, destructive tendencies — Edonkumoh tells Ijaw youths

By Chancel Bomadi Sunday

Ijaw youths in the Niger Delta have been urged to desist from engaging in violence and destruction of property during the nationwide hunger and hardship protest organized by aggrieved Nigerian youths, which is scheduled for tomorrow.

In a statement issued, yesterday, Mr Edonkumoh Obasanjo, the newly appointed Special Adviser to the executive chairman of Bomadi local government area of Delta State on Security, gave the task to youths of the council area and surrounding riverine communities.

He urged youths in the riverine area to rather protect and guard government property in their domains.

Obasanjo, popularly known as young OBJ, said: “We must all as Ijaw youths unanimously come together to protect and guard all government property in Bomadi local government area and towns and villages in neighbouring council areas of Delta and Bayelsa States.

“Our amiable chairman of council, Hon. Andaye Rawlings Dagidi, who is also youth, has earlier said that government property in our domains belong to us, which is the truth and we must protect and guard them zealously.

“It is my call to fellow youths that, nobody should contemplate destruction of either government property or individual businesses in the name of hunger and hardship protests, and anyone or group with such diabolic plans should please desist forthwith.

“However, I want to express the belief and confidence that Bomadians will work together with the government to maintain the prevailing peace in the riverine area.

“However, I wish to assure all Bomadians that, the Dagidi-led administration will earnestly work to move the council area to next level in terms of development”.