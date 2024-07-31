Protest: Security operatives embark on show of strength in Osun

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

As the nation prepares for the #endbadgovernanment protest tomorrow across the nation, security operatives in Osun State embarked on a show of force across the state capital.

The motorcade which consists of Soldiers, Police, Civil Defence Corps and DSS operatives move around major streets in Osogbo heavily armed.

The roadshow which involved over 12 vehicles of combined security operatives took off from the State Police command through West bypass, Stadium, Kola Balogun, Testing-ground to Oke-Baale.

The team also went through Ilesa Garage to Ayepe, Oja-Oba, Isale-Osun, Olaiya, Old Garage, and Fagbewesa Igbonna.

Speaking on the roadshow, Osun Police command spokesperson, SP Yemisi Opalola said the combined security operatives were on a show of strength in preparation for the August one rally to deter criminal elements from hijacking the protest.

Yes, the team is on a show of strength across the state capital to serve as a warning for unscrupulous elements who may want to infiltrate tomorrow’s protest to hijack it.

“We are sending a signal that there is no room for criminals to hijack the protest. The protest would have protection and other citizens would be adequately protected as well”, she said.