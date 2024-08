By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, is set to address residents on the planned nationwide protest slated for Thursday, August 1.

Sanwo-Olu will address the media at Lagos House, Ikeja.

As of 3.45 pm, the governor was expected to deliver his address on the need to avoid violence and keep to the rule of engagement during the protest.

Details later..