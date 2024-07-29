Protest: Reps to hold Plenary session, Wednesday, July 31, 2024

..as Speaker Abbas set to host town hall engagement with Young Nigerians

By Gift ChapiOdekina, Abuja

The House of Representatives is set to reconvene a plenary session scheduled for Wednesday, July 31, 2024.

According to a statement by the House spokesperson, Akin Rotimi, Members have been duly summoned from their respective constituencies to attend this crucial session. This directive was communicated through an internal memorandum issued by the Clerk of the House, Yahaya Danzaria, on Sunday.

The House had commenced its annual recess on Tuesday, July 23, 2024. The Annual Recess provides Honourable Members with the opportunity to engage extensively with their constituencies, ensuring that the legislative process remains attuned to public input. This period also allows for in-depth engagements at the grassroots, facilitating a deeper understanding of the constituents’ needs and priorities.

It is, however, customary for the House to reconvene from recess to address pressing national issues. The forthcoming session will focus on critical matters requiring immediate legislative attention. Honourable Members are expected to make the necessary arrangements to ensure their presence.

The statement reads “the reconvening will facilitate a significant engagement with young Nigerians through a town hall meeting hosted by the Speaker of the House, Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, on Wednesday at the National Assembly. Organised in collaboration with YIAGA Africa and Konrad Adenauer Stiftung (KAS), the town hall will bring together youth leaders, students from tertiary institutions, young professionals, and representatives from various youth organisations and civil society groups.

“The town hall is a key component of the Legislative Agenda of the 10th House, which emphasises sustained youth engagement and the promotion of youth political participation. It is designed to provide a platform for young Nigerians to voice their concerns, share their ideas, and engage directly with legislative leaders on issues impacting their lives and futures.

“This initiative aims to bridge the gap between policymakers and the younger generation, ensuring that policies and laws are inclusive and address the specific needs of the youth.

“The 10th House of Representatives remains steadfast in its commitment to representing the interests of the Nigerian people and advancing the nation’s development.