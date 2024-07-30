Protest: PSN urges dialogue amidst national hardship

By Chioma Obinna

The Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN) has called for a cautious approach to the ongoing calls for protests amidst the prevailing economic hardship in the country.

The PSN expressed concerns over the potential for violence and further economic setbacks if protests escalate while acknowledging the legitimate grievances of Nigerians, the PSN emphasised the need for constructive dialogue between the government and citizens.

The President of the PSN, Pharm. Prof. Cyril Usifoh, who spoke in Lagos, said Nigeria is paying for defective planning of over 60 years of nationhood which has manifested in hardship like never before within the short life of the incumbent administration.

Usifoh further proposed a roadmap for reform, including youth inclusion in governance, constitutional amendments, and a reduction in government spending.

“In the face of the abundance of mischief in high places, the calls for protests are justifiable especially because conventional propriety in a democracy allows the people to exercise liberties provided for in the constitution,” he said.

Usifoh said: “Moving forward, the PSN calls for reconsideration rather than a protest that can be vulnerable to becoming a consuming evil of unimaginable destructive magnitude based on the listed conditionalities as the way forward.

He said there was a need to promote rules of engagement in constructive dialogue with the Government and Representatives of the people to benchmark the attainment of meaningful reforms for the Nigerian people.

“Establishing wide-based consultations which reposition the youths such that their voices or desires are accommodated in our change agenda and Government at all levels must consciously cut unnecessary expenses.

“We must pave the way for a collective bargaining template for agitators and other patriots to negotiate with the Government at the highest level.

“There must be conscious efforts to discourage the activities of political influencers. This becomes important in the quest to balance an ardent need for stability and public safety.”

He said there was also the need to draw lines in political activism because the Nigerian political leadership epitomises polyandry, adding that all the major political parties are married to the same unproductive political system.

Usifoh criticised the current leadership for insensitivity and mismanagement of the economy, citing examples of extravagant spending by public officials while the majority of Nigerians grapple with poverty.

“Insensitivity and high-handedness characterise the attitude of the leadership with NASS members improving on the impunity of their predecessors with state-of-the-art SUVs which cost an average of N200 million while also not disguising their posh and luxurious living to the chagrin of a poverty-stricken followership.”He also called for an end to the influence of political godfathers and the adoption of a more inclusive political system.

The PSN proposed a framework for negotiations between the government and various stakeholders, including agitators, to address the nation’s challenges. The organisation warned against the dangers of allowing protests to degenerate into violence and property destruction, urging protesters to maintain peace and order.

The PSN further advocated for a transformative agenda that would address the root causes of the nation’s problems.

The organisation expressed hope that the current situation would catalyze positive change and a new era of good governance in Nigeria.

Usifoh said: “Nigerians especially the more vulnerable who live below the poverty level should begin to resist the tendency to be used for selfish political gains against national interest.”