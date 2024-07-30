Protest: Osun govt directs Primary, secondary schools to proceed on vacation

Gov Adeleke

Osun State State Government has directed primary and secondary schools in the state to proceed on third term vacation beginning from Wednesday.

The directive is contained in a statement issued in Osogbo by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Mr Muritala Jimoh.

“This is to inform the general public, particularly parents, guardians, and heads of both public and private schools in the state, that due to the planned nationwide protests, all schools are directed to proceed on the third term vacation from Wednesday, July 31.

“Parents and guardians are advised to ensure the safety of their wards during the vacation,” Jimoh said. (NAN)