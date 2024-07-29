Protest: Naira worthless over bad govt policies— Deji Adeyanju

Idowu Bankole

Rights activist and convener of concerned Nigerians, Deji Adeyanju has knocked opponents of the planned nationwide strike, saying the worthlessness of the Nigerian currency, naira is enough to provoke protest.

The human rights lawyer noted that N100,000 is now worth N10,000 owing to the bad fiscal policies that have continued to plunge the nation’s economy into the abyss.

In a chat with Vanguard’s digital unit, Deji queried why shouldn’t the people protests.

He said, “N100,000 is the new N10,000 and you say people should not protest. The Naira is almost worthless because of bad policies.”

Recall that Vanguard had quoted Deji Adeyanju in a weekend interview that “the real organizers of the protest are hunger, poverty and corruption.”

The activist comment came on the heels of the federal government accusing opposition leaders of being behind the planned nationwide hunger protests.