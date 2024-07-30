Protest: N/Delta youth group announces withdrawal

By Emem Idio, Yenagoa

A Niger Delta youth group Revamp Niger Delta Now Movement, RNDNM, which had mobilized for the #EndBadGovernance# protest has announced their withdrawal from the protest over fear of hijack by thugs to cause mayhem.

Announcing their withdrawal in a press conference in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital yesterday, Convener RNDNM, Engr.Ebideke Atuwo, flanked by Contact Manager, Comrade Doubra Sien, said already the announcement of the protest alone is already achieving it’s aim, evidently as President Bola Tinubu President is listening to the agitations of the people.

They said: “It is profitable and wise that we announce our withdrawal from the planned protest as we suspect infuriation from unpatriotic Nigerians and thugs who are hiding under the guise of peaceful protest to cause chaos, mayhem and constitute high level of lawlessness.

“We unequivocally wish to inform the general public of our withdrawal from the August 1st National Protest, the announcement of a protest alone is already achieving it’s aim, evidently the President is listening, we also want to warn mischief makers who have been busy impersonating our group to deceive unsuspecting members of the public to desist forthwith.

“For the records, our agitations and demands remains sincere without an iota of political colouration nor undertone. We are not faceless either sponsored by any political party, leaders or individual, it was for the interest of the average Nigerian.

“We advice protesters to also do same, why we remain patient with the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu led federal government which is barely two years to restore the confidence of Nigerians.

“However, anger beclouds ones judgment and blinds one from seeing the truth. We must give room for negotiations to avoid people who are bent on hijacking the protest. The essence of the protest has been defeated because some people and group are making sinister demands that does not align with the peculiar issues in the Niger Delta Region and we cannot join them of August 1st. We are moved by the genuine love for our dear state, region and country and can never allow anarchist hiding under the shadow of a protest to cause violence, destruction of government facilities and private properties like the sad history of the Endsars protest.

“At this time, when we are all burdened and distressed by the hardship in the country, our vulnerability is heightened and suggestions which would ordinarily be dismissed with a wave of the hand as non-beneficial, begin to get attractive. Difficult as it is, this is the time to sit back and allow the voice of reason to prevail.

“However, we believe that the rapid responses by government officials to avoid the protest is channelled into tackling the issues bedeviling the country; Nigeria will be a better Nation.

“We wholeheartedly thank stakeholders in the Niger Delta Region, the Bayelsa state commissioner for Police, the President of the Ijaw Youths Council, Sir Jonathan Lokpobiri and most specifically to Dr. Dennis Otuaro, who has been consistent in his engagement with various groups and others who are engaging Niger Deltans to shelve the protest for reasons which we are convinced to be favorable to our region.

“We also warn faceless groups hiding under our umbrella to repent and stay off the protests grounds as we have already notified all relevant authorities of our withdrawal.

“Very importantly, we are not backing out because we are afraid to challenge the harsh economy and hardship, but for respect for leadership and peaceful coexistence, and against those fanning the embers of war through our sincere motive for bringing our faces and identities as leaders of the protest.”