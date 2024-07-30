Protest: IGP meets with Falana, Adegboruwa, members of Take-It-Back Movement

IGP Egbetokun

ByKingsley Omonobi

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun on Tuesday, 30th July, 2024, held a constructive virtual meeting with Femi Falana (SAN), Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa (SAN) and other key members of the Take It Back Movement.

According to a statement by Force headquarters, the meeting was held “in light of the planned nationwide protest as part of the Nigeria Police Force’s efforts aimed at ensuring the safety and security of all citizens while upholding the constitutional right to peaceful assembly.

“During the meeting, the IGP emphasized the importance of maintaining public order and safety during the planned protests.

“He acknowledged the group’s right to express their concerns through peaceful protests and reiterated the Police Force’s duty to facilitate such rights within the bounds of the law.

To this end, “the IGP has advised the Take It Back Movement, who have indicated their interest to protest, to engage with the respective State Police Commissioners to coordinate and plan the protests in a manner that ensures the safety of participants and the general public.

He said this is also “to pre-empt any security challenges and ensuring that the protests proceed peacefully”.

“Additionally, the IGP strongly advised against unplanned open and unnecessary processions due to the potential dangers they pose.

“He stressed that organizing and coordinating with the Police and other security agencies are essential steps to mitigate risks, protect the rights of all citizens, and protect the well-being of all involved.

“The Inspector-General of Police while reiterating that the Force remains dedicated to protecting the rights of all citizens and ensuring that all public gatherings are conducted safely and securely, calls on stakeholders to work together to foster a peaceful and secure environment during the planned protests.”