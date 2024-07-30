Protest: Help fight poverty, Ogunsola, UNILAG VC tells churches

•Why we’re promoting peace —Apostle of Peace society

By Tunde Oso

As the August 1 protest date draws near, the Vice Chancellor, University of Lagos, Professor Folasade Ogunsola has charged the Nigerian Christian faith to provide social services like education, healthcare, vocational training, help to alleviate poverty and provide opportunities for economic empowerment, which can reduce frustration and unrest.

Delivering the lecture at the annual Apostles of Peace International Awards at Archbishop Vinning Memorial Church Cathedral, Ikeja, Lagos, Ogunsola charged the Church to do more in area of youth engagement, advocate for justice and fairness, “By speaking out against corruption, inequality, and human rights abuses, advocate for policies and practices that promote justice and fairness, addressing some of the root causes of conflict.”

Ogunsola, who spoke on the theme: “Peace in Nigeria,” charged: “The Church must be more youth-centered, seek to understand them so we can engage them in positive activities such as sports, arts, and community service, to reduce the likelihood of them being drawn into violent activities.

“They must also engage in economic empowerment initiatives: Supporting entrepreneurship and providing micro-loans or business training, Set up vocational centres or partner with established ones, help individuals start small businesses, creating jobs -reduce economic frustrations that can lead to unrest.

Ogunsola said, “Churches can run campaigns to raise awareness about the importance of peace, tolerance, and coexistence, helping to shift public attitudes and reduce prejudice, promote interfaith dialogue: especially in troubled areas to reduce religious tensions, build mutual respect and foster understanding and cooperation between different religious communities by organizing interfaith dialogues, joint community projects, and peace-building workshops.

National President, Apostles of Peace International, Engr. Paul Duro Ajisafe, said “Our objectives are clear: to foster dialogue, encourage understanding, and build bridges where there are walls.”

Ajisafe explained, “The Apostles of Peace International is a tapestry woven with threads of compassion, service, and unwavering faith. We have built and provided community water sources and supplies as social amenities to elevate the hygiene status in educational institutions, seminary, correctional homes and communities that are cut off from such essential supplies.”